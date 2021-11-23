Ukiah Unified increases substitute pay to $200 daily — applications open now

MENDOCINO Co., 11/23/21 — Schools in districts across Mendocino County have had difficulty filling positions for this school year, and in order to address the shortage of substitute teachers, the Ukiah Unified School District has increased the daily pay rate from $150 a day to $200 daily beginning on November 29 and lasting through the 2021-22 school year. Substitute teachers must have completed either 90 units of college or a bachelor’s degree and meet a “basic skills” requirement, and the credentialing fee is currently waived for new applicants.

For more information, “contact the Ukiah Unified School District human resources department at 707-472-5030. You can find more specific information on qualifying to be a substitute teacher in California at https://www.ctc.ca.gov/credentials/req-substitute,” the announcement notes.

There are also a number of positions available in school districts across the county — see the previous coverage here.

Here’s the announcement from Ukiah Unified:

Ukiah, CA – One of the greatest challenges of the 2021/22 school year is a shortage of staff, especially substitute teachers. Ukiah Unified has increased recruitment measures this year and continues to find ways to get the word out about job opportunities in the District. The latest step the District has taken is to increase the daily pay rate for substitute teachers from $150 a day to $200 a day starting on November 29th through the end of the 2021/22 school year.

If you are currently enrolled in college and have completed 90 units or have a bachelor’s degree, you are on your way to being a substitute teacher! The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is currently waiving the substitute credential application fee, so it’s a great time to apply! Applicants have to meet a “basic skills” requirement, and there are multiple ways to meet that requirement.

There are many benefits to being a substitute teacher. Substitutes can choose which classes they substitute in and when they work! For those considering becoming a teacher, substituting is a great way to enter into a fantastic profession! Retirees who want to supplement their income find the flexibility of substituting the perfect way to make extra money while still having time to travel and spend time with friends and family.

Assistant Superintendent Nicole Glentzer shares, “Teaching children is the most rewarding profession. Each day you come to work, you get to make a difference in a child’s life in your community. Please join our team!”

If you are interested in serving as a substitute teacher, contact the Ukiah Unified School District human resources department at 707-472-5030. You can find more specific information on qualifying to be a substitute teacher in California at https://www.ctc.ca.gov/credentials/req-substitute.