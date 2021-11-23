Community Thanksgiving dinners happening around Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/22/21 — Thanksgiving is this week, and for those that don’t have a place to go or can’t afford a meal, there are a number of community meals and free holiday dinners happening around Mendocino County. Many of these events are also looking for volunteers, so if you want to help out, please get in touch with the organizers. All of the dinners are free and every is welcome; many places are accepting donations for those who want to support these programs and ongoing food security for Mendocino County residents.

Additional resources for those needing help with food and food costs can be found here — please check in advance as hours and services may have changed due to the pandemic:

If there’s something we’ve missed, please let us know in the comments or at [email protected] and we will add it in!

UKIAH — Join the annual Plowshares community Thanksgiving dinner, happening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 25. The dinner will take place at the community dining room at 1346 South State Street in Ukiah; for details call 707-462-8582.

LAYTONVILLE — Healthy Start has already distributed over 110 Thanksgiving dinners as well as food bags through the Laytonville Food Bank, and will be sending more to the families already on their list this week. However, there are weekly meals for seniors and others available, explained Director Jayma Shields Spence: “folks can always get a food bank box from us when we’re open and we will be doing Christmas dinners, so call our office to learn more,” at 707-984-8089.

