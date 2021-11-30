City of Ukiah launches new pandemic program to assist with utility bill payments

MENDOCINO Co., 11/29/21 — Many people are still struggling with the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic, and in order to assist residents who might have difficulty paying utility bills, the City of Ukiah has announced a new program to help families in the low and moderate income range with financial assistance. The Utility Bill Assistance Program will provide emergency payments to help qualifying families facing economic difficulty due to the pandemic who need help with past due utility payments.

Know someone who might need help? Information about eligibility and how to apply is included in the press release below. The city will also be holding a series of public workshops about the program, beginning this Thursday, Dec. 2:

Ukiah, CA November 24, 2021. – The City of Ukiah is pleased to announce a new Utility Bill Assistance Program for Ukiah residents with funding from the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income households struggling with COVID-19 economic impacts. Payments are intended to prevent the cutoff of utility services or provide emergency payments for essential short-term utility-related need. Payments must address impacts to the household resulting from the COVID-19 emergency. All payments will be made directly to the utility or service provider. “We are now 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, but the economic impacts, especially for our lower income households, will be felt for a very long time. This program is an important lifeline for those residents,” stated Mayor Orozco. Eligibility to receive grant funds is limited to households in the Ukiah city limits with an annual income at or below 80% of the Mendocino County median income level, which is: $40,500 for 1 person in household, $46,300/2 persons, $52,100/3 persons, $57,850/4 persons, $62,500/5 persons, $67,150/6 persons, $71,750/7 persons, or $76,400/8 persons. The program can help Ukiah residents pay past-due utility bills up to $1,000, with an additional $50 available per child. Funds can be used for City of Ukiah utility payments or for private utility providers such as internet or natural gas. Application forms and program information can be found on the City’s website at www.cityofukiah.com/projects. The City will hold public workshops to answer questions and assist individuals with their applications. Workshop staff will be fluent in English and Spanish. When: Thursday, December 2, 2021 (12-3pm) Thursday, December 9, 2021 (12-3pm) Thursday, December 16, 2021 (12-3pm) Where: Ukiah Valley Conference Center, 200 S. School Street, Ukiah CA 95482 “The City hopes to assist at least 100 low- and moderate-income households who are in arears due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This program can assist families struggling with economic impacts, support public health mandates, and help to stabilize the community at large,” explained City of Ukiah Community Development Director Craig Schlatter. For more information, contact Jim Robbins at 707-463-6708 or [email protected].