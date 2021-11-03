3 new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday bringing November total to 9

MENDOCINO Co., 11/29/21 — Mendocino County Public Health announced three new COVID-19 fatalities this morning, marking the first such announcement in roughly three weeks. The latest pandemic deaths include an unvaccinated 66-year-old woman, an unvaccinated 76-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated with severe comorbidities. Together, they mark nine COVID-19 fatalities so far in November and 97 since the pandemic began.

“Our thoughts are with all of their families and friends,” public health officials stated in a press release.

It’s not clear when these deaths occurred or were reported to the county, but the last such announcement was issued Nov. 9, when officials said two unvaccinated men from Willits, ages 62 and 63, had died. Four more Mendocino County residents perished because of COVID-19 infections in the first week of November, including three vaccinated individuals aged 74, 88 and 94, as well as an unvaccinated 54-year-old woman.

As of publication time, Mendocino County Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but as of Nov. 24 there were 149 current cases in isolation with five hospitalizations and three patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. There have been 8,138 cases recorded so far in a population of 91,624, an estimated 54,900 of whom are fully vaccinated.

You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.

