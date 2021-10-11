PumpkinFest returns to Ukiah on October 16 – 17

MENDOCINO Co., 10/11/21 — It’s the time of the year where the pumpkins just keep getting bigger, which means it’s time for PumpkinFest, which will be happening in Ukiah this coming weekend on October 16 and 17. This year, the event will include a parade, baking contest, vendors and art exhibits, a Fire and Safety Expo with a visit from Smokey the Bear, and the great pumpkin weigh-off, plus much more.

All the event details are available on the City of Ukiah’s PumpkinFest webpage, including details on how to enter the pumpkin baking contest. Additional updates are being posted on the city’s recreation department Facebook page.

Here’s the announcement from the City of Ukiah:

The 2021 Ukiah Country PumpkinFest will be held on Saturday, October 16th from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday, October 17th from 10am- 4pm in beautiful downtown Ukiah. The theme this year is “Steam Punk Pumpkins.” Along with a variety of delicious foods, the streets of Downtown Ukiah are filled with craft vendors, art exhibits, and the Scout-O-Rama at the Plaza. You can enjoy live music at the Beer and Wine Garden, ride the Ferris Wheel, or enter into the Pumpkin Baking Contest! This year will also feature the Fire and Safety Expo with an appearance by Smokey the Bear. PumpkinFest is made possible by our amazing sponsors: KWINE and MAX 93.5FM, Family Tree Service, City of Ukiah, BAS Roofing, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Flow Kana, Mendocino Transit Authority Look up PumpkinFest online at www.cityofukiah.com or call the City of Ukiah Community Services Department at 463-6231 for more information. Press release from the City of Ukiah