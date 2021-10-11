MCOE: Applications now open for phlebotomy and dental assistant training programs

MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/21 — The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) manages a number of vocational programs, and applications are now open for students seeking phlebotomy or dental assisting training during 2022. Applications will be open until November 5, 2021.

Here’s the announcement with details from MCOE:

The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is currently enrolling students in two of its vocational programs: the 2022 Phlebotomy Training Program and the Spring 2022 Dental Assisting Program. Applications are available online at mcoe.us/District/Portal/adult-career-training-programs, due Friday, November 5.

Phlebotomy is the study of drawing blood. A phlebotomist draws blood for laboratory testing in a hospital, laboratory, or blood bank setting. The course covers the art of drawing blood, phlebotomy equipment, such as vacuatainer sets, butterfly sets, and syringes, anatomy, physiology of the cardiovascular system, the urinary system, and the respiratory system, along with the special needs of geriatric and pediatric patients. The course readies students to sit for the national phlebotomy exam, which must be passed in order to receive state licensure to practice phlebotomy.

Dental assistants are also in high demand, and they also perform both administrative and clinical duties. Dental assistants often work in dental clinics or dental offices. They prepare patients for treatments and teeth cleanings, process x-rays, and work with patients on billing issues, among other duties. Becoming a dental assistant is the first step in becoming a registered dental assistant, and additional specialty certificates are available after that.

In Ukiah, the Phlebotomy Training Program offers two cohorts. The January cohort offers classes Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:00PM – 8:00PM concluding in May. The March cohort offers classes on Fridays from 9:30AM – 4:00PM, concluding in July. The program requires 99 classroom hours and a 40-hour externship, The program is limited in enrollment numbers and it costs $2800.00, which can be paid in two installments.

Also in Ukiah, the Dental Assisting Program runs from January through May. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 PM – 9:15 PM. The 18-week course prepares students for front and back office dental assisting, including chairside and instrument sterilization. At the conclusion of the classroom training, students must complete a 120-hour externship with a dental practice. The program is limited to eight students and it costs $4000.00, which can be paid in two installments.

Successful applicants in this competitive process will have high school diplomas or the equivalent. These courses are college level curriculum. Phlebotomy students must undergo a medical screening, a background check and a drug test. Dental assisting students must also undergo a medical screening. Note that all medical employers require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for both externships and employment after training.

For more information about MCOE’s workforce development programs, call 707-467-5123 or email [email protected].

Press release from MCOE.