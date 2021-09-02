Mendocino County dispensary launches new contest featuring local farmers

MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/21 — The future of Mendocino County’s cannabis industry may seem uncertain, but local cannabis business owners are looking for creative ways to showcase the crops from local farmers to customers around the state. Kure Wellness, which operates dispensaries in Ukiah and Willits, is launching a new contest in which customers vote to select their favorite entries from the county’s licensed farmers.

On September 10, Kure will be hosting a farmers-only dinner with more information about the competition; those interested should contact Kure to RVSP. Entries will be accepted beginning October 1 through December 31, 2021, with the competition starting in February, 2022.

Here’s the announcement along with event and contest details:

