Fire contained at West IC near West Road in Redwood Valley — (UPDATED: 1:25 p.m.)

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m. — The fire is fully contained, according to a Nixle update posted by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/21 — Scanner traffic indicates that multiple crews have arrived on scene at a small vegetation fire in the 10400 block of West Road in Redwood Valley, and forward progress has been stopped. Mop up is expected to take several hours. The incident has been dubbed the West IC. The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m., and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning via Nixle asking people to avoid the area around 12:30 p.m.