Highway 101 re-opened after downed tree (updated)

UPDATE 9 a.m. — The road has been cleared and is now open.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/16/21 — Highway 101 is currently closed in both directions in the vicinity of the Peg House north of Leggett due to a downed tree and there is no current estimated time of re-opening provided by Caltrans. The tree may have taken down power lines, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

According to the dispatch reports, the tree is possible entangled with power lines, which may be live, and was first reported to be blocking the entire roadway since around 7 a.m. this morning.