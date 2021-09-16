Mendocino Sheriff seeks two suspects after homicide in Covelo

MENDOCINO Co., 9/16/21 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is requesting information from the public regarding two suspects who have been identified in connection with a homicide that occurred late Wednesday evening in Covelo.

According the to the announcement, Dino Michael Blackbear, a 34-year old man, and Carina Amanda Carrillo, a 32-year old woman, were last seen in the Tabor Lane area around 12:30 am this morning, and are sought in connection with a homicide that occurred at intersection of Greeley and State Route 162 an hour earlier.

“Anyone with information regarding their possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100.”