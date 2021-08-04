All roads open after “State IC” fire on N. State Street in Ukiah area — N. State St. closed at Pomo Ln. to Parducci Rd. (updated 7:45 p.m.)

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. — All roads at the scene of the fire have been reopened, according to a tweet from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 7:26 p.m.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — Scanner traffic indicates the State Fire has been contained. Crews are planning to remain on scene for one hour to mop up.

UPDATE 5 p.m. — Although the fire is no longer continuing to grow, N. State Street is closed to through traffic at Pomo Lane to Parducci Road in order to allow fire fighters to continue to place containment lines and “mop up.”

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped, and some calls for additional resources have been cancelled, although fire crews from Potter Valley and Hopland are still on the way to the State Fire. So far fire fighters have made quick progress on controlling the fire.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/4/21 — Fire crews are currently responding to a fire on the 4200 block of North State Street, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle alert (read here) asking residents to maintain situational awareness, and to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency responders to access the scene.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m., and multiple structures are currently threatened. So far, no evacuations have been called, but according to scanner traffic, evacuations may be necessary depending on how and where the fire continues to grow.

Scanner traffic also indicates that there may be fire approaching power lines located on the east side of the fire, but fire crews are making progress on “wrapping up” and mopping up portions of the fire close to structures.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.