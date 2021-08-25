California Highway Patrol announces “maximum enforcement period” along Hwy. 101 in Mendocino and Humboldt on Aug. 26

MENDOCINO Co., 8/25/21 — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be conducting increased enforcement along the U.S. Highway 101 corridor in Mendocino and Humboldt counties on Thursday, August 26, according to an announcement from the agency today. The aim of the effort is to “reduce the number of injury and traffic crashes,” and “During the enhanced enforcement campaign, the CHP Northern Division will target US-101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties with increased traffic safety operations to educate and, if necessary, take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws along this major corridor route,” according to the release.

Here’s the announcement from the CHP:

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division, having jurisdiction over the major transportation corridor of US-101 throughout northern California, is announcing a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor (PCF) Enforcement Campaign on Thursday, August 26, 2021. This effort aims to reduce the number of injury and traffic crashes on US-101 throughout Northern Division. In 2019 and 2020, a total of 1521 crashes occurred on US-101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties, causing 535 injuries and killing a total of 23 people. The primary causes for these crashes were determined to be speed, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, unsafe turning movement, following too close, distracted driving, and driving under the influence, with increased injuries and deaths from occupant restraint violations. The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security. This includes the prevention of loss of life, injuries, and property damage resulting from traffic crashes through enforcement, education, engineering, and partnerships. The CHP is promoting awareness and safe driving along this major corridor route. During the enhanced enforcement campaign, the CHP Northern Division will target US-101 in Mendocino and Humboldt counties with increased traffic safety operations to educate and, if necessary, take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws along this major corridor route. “The US-101 corridor within Northern Division represents a large portion of where traffic collisions are occurring” said Northern Division Chief Greg Baarts. “Increased visibility, aggressive enforcement, and public education within the Areas along this corridor will contribute to improved safety for motorists traveling on US-101.” The CHP reminds motorists to follow these basic traffic safety rules: always wear a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver.