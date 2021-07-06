Supervisor Haschak’s letter to constituents: July ’21

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

It was wonderful to have Willits Frontier Days back! The parade, barbeque, Sweetheart Dinner, rodeo, and fair were all well attended with smiling faces. Much appreciation to all the volunteers who made these events happen! Community at its best!

I walked in the 4th of July Parade with the Promotores de Salud, a County-funded program of health promoters who have been getting Covid-19 information out to the Hispanic community about masking, vaccinating, and staying well. Each month they are doing a 10,000 steps walk around Willits. Next one is Aug. 21.

With the other Supervisors voting to greatly expand cannabis cultivation, there are two referendums moving forward. One is to eliminate the language in a footnote allowing 10% of acreage in ag and rangeland. The other is to get rid of the entire ordinance. County Counsel says that the elimination of the 10% clause might be too narrow of a focus and that the courts might not allow it. This will be challenged.

There are many people far and wide in support of these referendums. Former Sheriff Tom Allman, cannabis growers who don’t want agribusiness takeover, residents concerned about water, environmentalists concerned about detrimental effects on our lands, and many residents who are tired of lack of enforcement and a cannabis industry that seems out of control, support one or the other or both referendums. The people’s voice needs to be heard. Fortunately there is a referendum process.

Being in year two of this drought and several heat waves already this summer, we need to do everything possible to conserve water. The drought task force ad hoc committee has another meeting this Thursday via zoom. I have been talking with the water managers in the 3rd District to monitor water capacity and look at water conservation projects that might be ready for state funding.

Covelo will have its Blackberry Festival. Laytonville has a rodeo and Legacy Farms Cannamarket coming soon. The Willits Community Theater is up and running. Have a great summer! Hope to see you around.

You can always contact me at [email protected] or 707-972-4214.

John

