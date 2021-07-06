MENDOCINO Co., 7/6/21 — Mendocino County Public Health will hold a weekly Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Ukiah Fairgrounds beginning Friday July 9, for anyone over the age of 12. For information on where to receive Covid-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

From Mendocino County Public Health:

Public Notice: Regular Vaccine Clinic at Ukiah Fairgrounds begins Friday, July 9, 2021

Mendocino County Public Health will operate a regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Friday at the Ukiah Fairgrounds, Fine Arts Building, beginning July 9, 2021. All vaccine types will be available from 9 AM – 1 PM and 2 PM – 5 PM. Vaccines are free, and no registration is needed.

There is much to celebrate in Mendocino County with the reopening of businesses and more social opportunities to see our friends and loved ones. However, we continue to see new COVID-19 cases daily in communities across the county. Almost all of these cases have been among the unvaccinated. Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren recommends that the safest way to take advantage of the loosened social and business restrictions is to get vaccinated.

With this advice in mind, we intend to provide regular access to COVID-19 vaccines in the Ukiah Valley with the new Friday clinic. We are also grateful that the Mendocino Transit Authority is now providing free rides to vaccine sites across their service area. Proof of vaccination or appointment is all that is needed to get a free ride to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. For Dial-A-Ride in Ukiah, call 707 462-3881 or Fort Bragg 707 964-1800.

For a full list of clinics and pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in Mendocino County, please visit: https://www.vaccinateca.com/counties/mendocino.html

Please contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center with any questions about COVID-19 vaccines or testing at (707) 472-2759 or visit our website at: mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus.