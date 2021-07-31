New COVID-19 death announced by Mendocino County Friday evening brings total to 52

MENDOCINO Co., 7/30/21 — A second COVID-19 patient has died this week, according to a social media post from Mendocino County Public Health Friday evening, bringing the countywide total of pandemic deaths to 52 so far. Identifying details about the deceased, such as age or last known city of residence, have not yet been released. A 73-year-old Willits man was reported dead on Wednesday.

There were 27 new cases confirmed today, health officials said, bringing the total number of cases to 4,710 as of this week. Six people are in the hospital, five of which are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and 57 people are currently in quarantine. New totals, including cases confirmed over the weekend, will be available Monday afternoon.

The public health department will be updating the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. The agenda for that meeting is available at www.mendocinocounty.org.

