Hwy 20 re-opening at Marina Drive near Lake Mendocino after traffic collision (updated 12:35 p.m.)

UPDATE 12:35 p.m. — One REACH medical response helicopter has now landed at the north boat ramp, and two way-traffic will be re-opening shortly.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/21 — State Route 20 is currently closed in both directions near Marina Drive, in the vicinity of Lake Mendocino due to a major traffic collision that was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 12:04 p.m.

A REACH medical helicopter has been called due to potential injuries, and an extrication may be necessary, according to the current CHP incident page and scanner traffic.

The road closure will continue for another 20 minutes at least, according the scanner traffic. The vehicles, a red car and silver truck, are blocking the road and tow trucks are on the way. Traffic is currently blocked in both directions and extends to Road A.

One vehicle is reported to be leaking fuel, and so sand is being requested to clean any potential fuel leaks.

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and we are continually updating; some initial information may change as additional information becomes available.