High heat and isolated thunderstorms prompt Fire Weather Watch, Red Flag Warning

MENDOCINO Co., 7/29/21 — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Fire Weather Watch and a Red Flag Warning for Friday afternoon and evening in northeastern Mendocino County as well as parts of Lake and Trinity counties due to high heat and thunderstorms in the forecast. Thunderstorms are expected today, Friday and Saturday – but Friday afternoon and evening those lightning storms will combine with a heat wave for heightened fire risk.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible across Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and far northern Lake Counties during the afternoon and evening hours today through Saturday. Marginally severe hail and wind can’t be ruled out Friday. pic.twitter.com/v1m8gU1f2R — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) July 29, 2021

People in the area are advised to exercise caution when handling open flames and other potential sources of ignition due to extreme fire weather conditions. There’s also an increased risk of heat related illness, especially for children and the elderly, as well as anyone working or recreating outdoors.

“If you must go out, avoid strenuous activity, such as running or heavy exercise, during the hottest part of the day,” officials with the Mendocino County Public Health Department said Thursday in a statement. “Take frequent breaks, stay in the shade, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

Area residents are advised to stay hydrated, check on elderly neighbors and family members (especially if they don’t have air conditioning) and be careful not to leave pets or small children in cars. A cooling center will be available at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center at 200 S. School Street, according to county health officials. Their full press release has been included below:

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink