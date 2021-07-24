Hwy 20 near Parlin Fork camp now re-opened after collision

UPDATED 6 p.m. — The road has been cleared and two way traffic has resumed.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/21 — A twovehicle collision on Highway 20 blocked traffic late this afternoon near the Parlin Fork Conservation Camp, roughly eight miles west of Willits at mile marker 25, called the “Grade Incident.” The crash was first reported around 4:25 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., medical personnel had been summoned to the scene and at least one tow truck was en route. Specifics about any patients who may have been injured in the crash were not immediately available.