Slight chance of thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday in Northeast Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity

MENDOCINO Co., 7/26/21 — The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Trinity County, as well as parts of Humboldt and northeast Mendocino counties for a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.



Forecasters at the office said that no thunder had been observed in our area as of 6 p.m. There may be some weak showers moving through the area, but most of that water is evaporating before it hits the ground.



A hazardous weather outlook indicates a low level of weather related risk, whereas hazardous weather advisories and warnings are associated with more significant threats.

