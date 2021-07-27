Slight chance of thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday in Northeast Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity

NWS graphic from July 26 2021

MENDOCINO Co., 7/26/21 — The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Trinity County, as well as parts of Humboldt and northeast Mendocino counties for a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.

Forecasters at the office said that no thunder had been observed in our area as of 6 p.m. There may be some weak showers moving through the area, but most of that water is evaporating before it hits the ground.

A hazardous weather outlook indicates a low level of weather related risk, whereas hazardous weather advisories and warnings are associated with more significant threats.

