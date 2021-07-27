MENDOCINO Co., 7/26/21 — The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Trinity County, as well as parts of Humboldt and northeast Mendocino counties for a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.
Forecasters at the office said that no thunder had been observed in our area as of 6 p.m. There may be some weak showers moving through the area, but most of that water is evaporating before it hits the ground.
A hazardous weather outlook indicates a low level of weather related risk, whereas hazardous weather advisories and warnings are associated with more significant threats.
Slight chance of thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday in Northeast Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity
By Dave Brooksher, Staff Writer |
