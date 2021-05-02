Kids can create Mother’s Day cards for local seniors with kits from the Ukiah Library

MENDOCINO Co., 5/1/21 — The Ukiah branch of the Mendocino County Library is offering take-home kits for local children to create Mother’s Day cards, which will then be sent to seniors to celebrate the occasion. The kits will be available soon Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons from 1 – 5 p.m., and come with an address for a senior resident at Mountain View Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Here’s the announcement with details:

TAKE-HOME MOTHER’S DAY CARDS With the Ukiah Library

The Ukiah Library invites children, ages 3-12, from our community to celebrate some of our Ukiah seniors this Mother’s Day! We invite participants to pick up one of our Take-Home Mother’s Day Card kits and mail it to one of the residents at Mountain View Assisted Living & Memory Care.

Each kit comes with a card, all necessary materials for decoration, a sheet of instructions, and an envelope with postage and the address for Mountain View Assisted Living & Memory Care. A limited number of kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on Monday April 19th.

Swing by the library to pick up your kit during open hours between 1-5pm on Tuesdays & Thursdays, or call (707) 463-4490 to schedule a curbside pick-up! Limit one kit per participant.

For more information, please contact Samantha White the Ukiah Children’s Librarian at (707) 234-2865.