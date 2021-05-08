Red flag warning in Cent. Valley, Sonoma — Mendocino still green enough to avoid critical conditions

MENDOCINO Co., 5/8/21 — Fire weather conditions are present across Northern California, with high, dry winds, and hot temperatures, but meteorologists at the National Weather Services (NWS) office in Eureka say that most of Mendocino County remains green enough to not yet merit a formal declaration of a red flag warning. That said, things are drying out fast, with one of the worst droughts in recent history besetting the state, and a forecast of high temps in the low 90s for early next week in Ukiah and other inland valleys.

#RedFlagWarning in effect for the Northern California area today through Monday evening for gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution outdoors. More tips: https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/lUEOwBbzta — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 8, 2021

The NWS offices in the Bay Area and Sacramento have declared red flag warnings, meaning an extremely high risk of fires catching and spreading quickly, across much of their regions, including portions of Sonoma, Napa, Yolo, counties and most of the Sacramento Valley and foothills. In Yuba County a substantial fire is burning near Olivehurst, and other smaller fires have sprung up across the state; and in Butte Co. a fire north of the Chico Airport has topped 30 acres and is forcing evacuations.

Significant vegetation fire in the Olivehurst area near Plumas Arboga Rd and Feather River. Please avoid the area. — Yuba City Fire Chief (@YubaCityFD) May 8, 2021

However, according to meteorologist Ryan Aylward of the NWS Eureka office, the dead and live fuel (sticks and leaves, and living plants that could burn) moisture are still not quite low enough to present an extreme risk of fire in Mendocino, or Humboldt counties, and even in most of Lake.

“If this were August we would for sure have a red flag out, but since it’s so early in the season the fuels just aren’t receptive,” said Aylward. “For Mendocino County it’s pretty straight forward — the winds are a lot lighter, so even if we determined that the fuels were ready to go…[there isn’t] any site that’s reaching the red flag criteria.”

Forecast Fire Danger for today across the Bay Area. Note the red equals "extreme fire danger" #RedFlagWarning pic.twitter.com/uEebk4jRtL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 8, 2021

This doesn’t mean that fire weather risk isn’t somewhat elevated in Mendo, but it’s not quite at the critical level. Indeed in in most of the west of the county a moist sea breeze is keeping fire risk lower, while the eastern porition of the county, which is hotter and dryer is not seeing much wind.

But that could change very soon.

“Typically we’d still be really wet right now so that fact that the Bay Area has a red flag isn’t good for the summer…we’re on the cusp,” said Alyward.