Supervisor Haschak will hold virtual town hall, May 23

Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, from the official Mendocino Supervisor portrait.

WILLITS, 5/9/21 — The following is an announcement from Third District Supervisor John Haschak:

TOWN HALL WITH SUPERVISOR HASCHAK – MAY 23, 5pm

District 3 Supervisor John Haschak will again hold a Town Hall for questions and feedback from his constituents on May 23, at 5pm. He held several forums in person during his first year in office; this will be the third Zoom Town Hall since the pandemic, hosted by WELL (Willits Economic Localization).

Access the meeting at: https://tinyurl.com/262rdvjt or contact [email protected] for other options for attending.

Supervisor Haschak will start with a brief recap of recent & upcoming issues coming before the Board of Supervisors. Then the floor is open for public comments and questions. One main focus will be water & fire issues, but all topics are fair game. WELL applauds John for being so responsive to the community! Here’s another opportunity to add your two cents worth to county government!

