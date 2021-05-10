Mendocino County science fair goes virtual; student receives state honorable mention

Honorable Mention at State Competition: Project “Weeding Out Round-Up” presentation provided by MCOE.

MENDOCINO Co., 5/10/21 — This year marked the 35th celebration of the annual Mendocino County Science Fair, although as with many local tradition’s, this year’s fair was fully virtual. Despite the social distancing, Mendocino County students turned in 97 different projects representing 16 different schools, and Aedan Lockwood-Chenelle, a 6th grade student at Willits Charter, won an honorable mention in the statewide competition.

Here’s the announcement from the Mendocino County Office of Education with the list of projects included below:

Mendocino County, CA – On March 20, the Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) hosted the 35th annual Mendocino County Science Fair, moving the event online to comply with COVID safety guidelines. One hundred three students submitted 97 projects representing 16 local schools. Seventeen volunteer judges assessed the projects and voted to advance the top 10 to the California state science fair that was held on April 13. At the state competition, Willits Charter School sixth grader Aedan Lockwood-Chenelle garnered an Honorable Mention by placing fifth in the junior toxicology division for his project titled, “Weeding Out Round-Up.”

Shane Hildebrand, MCOE Director of Continuous Improvement thanked the team of dedicated educators, parents and community members who worked together to make the virtual contest a success. He said, “All of us here at the Mendocino County Office of Education were so inspired by the effort the students put into this year’s projects. This last year has been incredibly challenging for students, families, and educators, so it was especially gratifying to see students pursue their experiments with passion and curiosity.”

Mendocino County students in grades 3-12 submitted science fair projects as teams and as individuals. Projects ranged from biology, chemistry, geology & earth sciences, environmental science & ecology psychology, health sciences, engineering & technology, and physics. The winners are listed below.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Yee Kit Chan from Instilling Goodness / Developing Virtue Schools received the California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) Award. This award recognizes students’ scientific study and encourages them to continue developing their scientific interests. Students eligible for this award must be in grades 7-11 and meet certain criteria by CAPS.

Aedan Lockwood-Chenelle from Willits Charter School and Kaci Maynard from River Oak Charter School received the Outstanding Young Scientist Award. 

Connor Quigley from St. Mary of the Angels and Eddie Bower from Bower Homeschool received the UC ANR Hopland Research and Extension Center for Excellence in Environmental Science/Ecology

Savanah Rorabaugh from River Oak Charter School and Adalyn France from Willits Elementary Charter School received the Paul Joens-Poulton Avantgarde Award.  This award honors Joens-Poulton’s efforts in spearheading the county science fair and his promotion of scientific education for students within the county. This award recognizes a project that would be characterized as advanced, unorthodox and/or experimental. 

Logan Devine from Willits Charter School received the Evelyn Smith Excellence in Science Award for his project, “Can Deleted Files be Recovered?” MCOE established this award as a memoriam to Evelyn Smith, a supporter of science education whose enthusiasm and efforts for the science fair benefited students, instructors, and the community.

CALIFORNIA STATE SCIENCE FAIR

Ten projects and three alternate projects advanced to the California State Science Fair. The Mendocino County Science Fair state judges selected the following students in grades 6-12 with Class A and Class B Projects to compete at the state level (in no particular order).

California State Science Fair – Qualified Projects


Student(s)		Project TitleSchool
Abigail SherfWhich Wax Works Well?Willits Charter School
Eddie BowerThe Wildest Wildfire Project of Them All: Exploring Plant Growth in Burned and Unburned Coastal Hills in Sonoma County, CaliforniaBower Homeschool
Yi Fan ChanCooling Properties and Freezing Times of Various Water TemperaturesUkiah Independent Study Academy
Connor QuigleyWhich House Siding is the Most Fire Resistant?St. Mary of the Angels
Logan DevineCan Deleted Files Be RecoveredWillits Charter School
Danielle SkinnerBest Hatched By…Laytonville Elementary School
Tyler KnightTo Drink or Not to DrinkLaytonville Elementary School
Aedan Lockwood-ChenelleWeeding Out Round-UpWillits Charter School
Yee Kit ChanObserving Trends and Correlations in Sleep Quality and Stress of Students Immersed in Different Mode of Instruction and LearningInstilling Goodness/Developing Virtue Schools
Kyler HallWacing WabbitsWillits Charter School

ELEMENTARY DIVISION – CLASS A PROJECTS 

Ribbon of SuperiorBronach BowlesA Dog’s Favorite ColorBlosser Lane Elementary
Ribbon of SuperiorAutumn BrockmanpH of Water in Brooktrails, CASherwood School
Ribbon of SuperiorJameson MathesonCold vs. Warm Crystal GrowingBlosser Lane Elementary
Ribbon of SuperiorAiyana AdamsThe Rise and Fall of Water TemperatureBlosser Lane Elementary
Ribbon of SuperiorAsher MansfieldWhat Causes Green Flames?Blosser Lane Elementary
Ribbon of SuperiorAdalyn FranceTypes of Cats Who Likes to Sit in BoxesWillits Elementary Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorEsteban OrozcoBattery VoltageRiver Oak Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorKaci MaynardAre Your Hands Really Clean?River Oak Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorOcean ShattuckMagnet Powered RocketsRiver Oak Charter School
Ribbon of ExcellenceSavanah RorabaughDo Cats Have A Paw Preference?Willits Elementary Charter School
Ribbon of ExcellenceTaylor ThorpeBorax Slime vs Contact Lens Solution Slime: Which is Stretchier?Arena Elementary
Ribbon of AchievementDaisy CollinsWater Balloons with Household ItemsBlosser Lane Elementary
Ribbon of AchievementKayley Medina GaonaBlowing Up a Balloon with Baking Soda and VinegarArena Elementary

JUNIOR/SENIOR DIVISIONS – CLASS A PROJECTS 

Ribbon of SuperiorConnor QuigleyWhich House Siding is the Most Fire Resistant?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of SuperiorTyler KnightTo Drink or Not to DrinkLaytonville Elementary School
Ribbon of SuperiorSofia VaccaroThe EffectWillits Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorEddie BowerThe Wildest Wildfire Project of Them All: Exploring Plant Growth in Burned and Unburned Coastal Hills in Sonoma County, CaliforniaBower Homeschool
Ribbon of SuperiorAbigail SherfWhich Wax Works Well?Willits Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorKyler HallWacing WabbitsWillits Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorYi Fan ChanCooling Properties and Freezing Times of Various Water TemperaturesUkiah Independent Study Academy
Ribbon of SuperiorYee Kit ChanObserving Trends and Correlations in Sleep Quality and Stress of Students Immersed in Different Mode of Instruction and LearningInstilling Goodness/Developing Virtue Schools
Ribbon of ExcellenceDanielle SkinnerBest Hatched By…Laytonville Elementary School
Ribbon of ExcellenceAedan Lockwood-ChenelleWeeding Out Round-UpWillits Charter School
Ribbon of ExcellenceVada MorganOil Spill CleanupWillits Charter School
Ribbon of ExcellenceAlexandra RamosToddler ChoiceBaechtel Grove Middle School
Ribbon of ExcellenceRuby DauenhauerHow Color Affects TemperaturePoint Arena Elementary
Ribbon of AchievementCael PhenicieWhich Kitchen Trash Bag Has the Best Durability for Its Value?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of AchievementAdelaide RossAre Students More Focused on Distance Learning or in School?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of AchievementCaleb Hubley, Steven Dunnicliff, Bode GowerDo Different Liquids Affect Our Body Cells and Can the Effects Be Reversed?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of AchievementAiyana WrightHappy Health SucculentsSherwood School
Ribbon of AchievementGabriela Aguilar, Rosie Aguilar VillagomezMusic and Heart RateArena Elementary
Ribbon of AchievementJames MartinCopper Electroplating CoinsSt. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of AchievementAustin RossAre Students More Focused on Distance Learning or in School?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of AchievementDillon BuchananPuppy LoveWillits Charter School

JUNIOR/SENIOR DIVISIONS – CLASS A PROJECTS

Ribbon of SuperiorLogan DevineCan Deleted Files Be Recovered?Willits Charter School
Ribbon of SuperiorLeo EstradaThe Spud That CouldArena Elementary
Ribbon of SuperiorKhloe NeurothBombs AwayLaytonville Elementary School 
Ribbon of ExcellenceMolly Kaluna-JonesWhat Materials Block Wi-Fi Signals?St. Mary of the Angels
Ribbon of ExcellenceJade L’HeureuxPersonal HotspotEagle Peak Middle School
Ribbon of ExcellenceEnzo VaccaroLet It GlowWillits Charter School
Ribbon of ExcellenceHunter ParisAutonomous Line-Following CarWillits Charter School
Ribbon of AchievementJonah Myers, Evan LodgeMechanical Pellet Stove ConceptSt. Mary of the Angels

State science fair results are available at csef.usc.edu.

