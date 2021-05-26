Mendocino Co. opens up two dose COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

MENDOCINO Co., 5/25/21 — Mendocino County has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations to young people for over a month now, and starting May 26, the two dose vaccines will be available for residents 12 years and older, according to an announcement from Mendocino County Public Health today. The county has been holding vaccine clinics in Ukiah and around the county, as well as vaccination events at local schools, to help increase access to the vaccines for adults and now adolescents.
Until this week, COVID-19 vaccines have only been available for residents 16 years and older. County vaccine appointments can be found listed on the county’s vaccination website, through California’s MyTurn website, or by calling Mendocino County’s COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759. The county along with Adventist Health hospitals, community clinics, pharmacy chains, and Safeway have vaccine appointments available almost every day of the week in varying parts of the county.
Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Public Health:
On May 12, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted a recommendation to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents age 12 through 15-year-olds. With this recommendation, Mendocino County Public Health has announced that COVID vaccines are available for all adults and anyone over the age of 12 (two doses required).
To protect our community and loved ones, we all must do our part and get vaccinated. This means vaccinating as many people as possible who are eligible, as quickly as possible. This official CDC action opens vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents in the United States and strengthens our nation’s efforts to protect even more people from the effects of COVID-19. Getting adolescents vaccinated means faster return to social activities and can provide parents and caregivers peace of mind knowing their family is protected.
Mendocino County Health Officer Andrew Coren, M.D., agrees this is another important step to getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic and closer to normalcy, “This vaccine has been proven safe and effective and providing it to the 12-15 year olds in our community will help protect them, their friends, families, and all of our community from this Pandemic”.
Mendocino County Public Health vaccine clinics are held nearly every day at different locations throughout the county. Parents can find parental consent forms, pharmacies offering vaccines in Mendocino County, and upcoming vaccine clinic locations on the Mendocino County website, www.mendocinocounty.org, or by calling Mendocino County’s COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759. Parents can also contact their local health clinic for information on vaccine availability. Appointments are recommended at all Public Health vaccine clinic locations, but are not required; walk-ins are always welcome.