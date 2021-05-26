Mendocino Co. opens up two dose COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

MENDOCINO Co., 5/25/21 — Mendocino County has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations to young people for over a month now, and starting May 26, the two dose vaccines will be available for residents 12 years and older, according to an announcement from Mendocino County Public Health today. The county has been holding vaccine clinics in Ukiah and around the county, as well as vaccination events at local schools, to help increase access to the vaccines for adults and now adolescents.

Until this week, COVID-19 vaccines have only been available for residents 16 years and older. County vaccine appointments can be found listed on the county’s vaccination website, through California’s MyTurn website, or by calling Mendocino County’s COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759. The county along with Adventist Health hospitals, community clinics, pharmacy chains, and Safeway have vaccine appointments available almost every day of the week in varying parts of the county.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Public Health: