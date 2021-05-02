It’s rattlesnake season, here’s some tips to avoid a bite

Editor’s note: The following article was first published in 2019, but has been updated to include recent information about snake fungal disease. We’re republishing this since it remains useful and timely advice this time of year.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/3/19 — It’s that time of the year that all sorts of wildlife is re-emerging, but while you’re checking out the latest wildflowers, you should also keep an eye out for rattlesnakes, which are venturing out with warmer weather. Rattlesnakes can be found in a variety of habitats, including near homes and in yards, and most bites take place from April to October. Most snakes aren’t aggressive, but bites can cause severe injury, or even fatal.

So now’s a good time to learn some basic rattlesnake safety, from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. We’ve included their press release and some additional tips below.

An important note from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW): “In 2019, CDFW confirmed the state’s first case of Snake Fungal Disease (SFD), a newly emerging disease in snakes. SFD can cause significant mortalities in species of conservation concern. There is no evidence that SFD is transmittable from snakes to humans. You may assist CDFW’s efforts by reporting sightings of snakes with skin sores or unusual behavior. Do not attempt to touch or handle.”

One small aside, the editor of the Mendo Voice once has a guest-professor who had been bitten by a rattlesnake, he was a good teacher, but he said being bitten by a rattlesnake was truly horrible.

Here’s some additional tips: