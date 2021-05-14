Inmate attempts suicide at Mendocino Jail

UKIAH, 5/13/21 — Earlier this afternoon an inmate at the Mendocino County Jail attempted suicide by hanging, but was stopped after a man in a neighboring cell alerted guards, according to a press release release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the man was not given but he is described as a 32 year male from Covelo.

According to the release, guards and medial staff quickly responded and release the man from the noose he had fashioned from a sheet.

Fro more details see the press release below:

DATE: “May 13, 2021”

Crime/Incident: Suicide Attempt

Location: Mendocino County Jail Facility

Date of Incident: May 13, 2021

Time: 12:14 PM

Victim(s): 32 year-old male of Covelo, Ca

Written By: Lt. John Bednar

Synopsis: On May 13, 2021 at about 12:14 P.M., an inmate called on the jail intercom system and told staff that an inmate across from him was trying to harm himself. Correctional deputies responded to the cell and found the solo occupant, a 32-year-old male of Covelo, hanging inside the cell. Jail medical staff were immediately summoned.



Correctional deputies were able to lift the man and relieve pressure long enough to untie a sheet that he had fashioned into a noose from around his neck. The deputies lowered the man to the floor and began checking to see if he had a pulse and was breathing. It was confirmed that he was breathing and had a pulse, just as jail medical staff arrived. Emergency medical services were called to transport the man to an area hospital, as jail medical staff continued with their medical assessment.



Once emergency medical services arrived, they took over treatment of the individual. The man was transported to an area hospital for assessment of any injuries.



We would like to express our gratitude to the inmate that reported the information to staff and our correctional deputies that worked quickly to save this man’s life. We would also like to thank the jail medical staff from Naphcare, our contract medical provider, as well as Ukiah Valley Fire Authority and Medstar ambulance for their support in caring for this individual.

