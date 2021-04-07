Emerald City Museum will re-open April 20, in Willits

WILLITS, 4/6/21 — Mendocino County’s cannabis history spans many decades, weaving together strains collected around the world and various characters that have grown into well-known luminaries in the Emerald Triangle. While California’s move towards recreational and commercial cannabis has undoubtedly changed the local landscape of cannabis gardens, many aspects of the local industry are still flourishing, while other parts of this heritage culture may soon go up in smoke. Starting on April 20 until late June, a new exhibition will be on display at the Recall building in Willits to showcase this storied past and share stories from some local cannabis speakers.

The Emerald City Museum, which briefly opened last March but was shuttered early due to the pandemic, will re-open with an April 20th (4/20) event featuring Pebbles Trippet, well-known cannabis activist, a surprise speaker, displays from local artists, and cannabis history memorabilia, including the Protopipe, which was invented 50 years ago and manufactured in Willits for a time.

Here’s the announcement and flyer for the event and exhibition: