Mendocino College nursing students assist with local vaccination clinics

MENDOCINO Co., 3/18/21 — Nursing students at Mendocino College have been using their training to assist with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine clinics been administered through Adventist Health and other health care providers in Ukiah. So far, the students have administered over 1,000 vaccinations, and are planning to continue working with Adventist Health until May.

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino College:

Second year Mendocino College Nursing students were recently able to get hands on experience by working side by side with nurses from Adventist Health and other health care providers at the Alex Rorabaugh Center to administer 1000 COVID-19 vaccinations. Each student was able to competently administer 50-75 vaccines under the supervision of Mendocino College Nursing Instructor Nancy Goodman and Director of Nursing, Peggy Goebel. Mendocino College Nursing Program Support Specialist, Ginger Bushway coordinated student requirements and schedules.

“The students did a fabulous job and were complemented by Adventist staff and multiple community clients,” said Goebel. “This is a wonderful example of Mendocino College Nursing Students gaining confidence and competence while serving their community during this pandemic crisis.”

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to be involved in community outreach through the participation in the vaccination clinic,” said Mendocino College Nursing Student Hailey Young. “ It was wonderful to hear all of the positive feedback and gratitude directly from the community members. This is an experience I will remember for a lifetime.”

As required by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), all student vaccinators completed the CDC vaccinator course online and received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the clinic. Students practiced CDC protocol, maintained social distancing requirements, wore masks, and washed hands frequently.

“We have made a commitment to Adventist Health to continue to partner with their clinics with supervised students here in Ukiah through mid-May,” said Goebel. “We have also made a commitment to partner with Mendocino County and EMS at the Ukiah Conference Center to provide faculty supervised students at their Friday clinics through mid-May. We are all very proud of the professionalism, dedication and skill of our students.”