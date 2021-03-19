Expect big waves, dangerous surf along North Coast this Friday — up to 22 foot waves possible

MENDOCINO Co., 3/18/21 — Up to 22 foot waves are expected to roll into the North Coast beginning Friday morning, the National Weather Service office in Eureka is warning, as a “large west to northwest swell will move thru the coastal waters and bring larger breaking waves” to the coast. Beach-goers are warned to remain cautious, stay a good distance from rocks and jetties, and to never turn your back on the ocean. The waves will correspond with moderate weather, tempting surfers, but all but the most experienced surfers are likely to find this challenging.

This past year saw a number of rescues as well as at least five deaths along the North Coast during high wave events, including this January near the town of Mendocino. If visiting the beach during large waves, it is advised to remain in arm’s reach of young children, and to stay back jetties and rocks and surf zone. If someone is swept away, call authorities immediately and note any landmarks to help identify the location.