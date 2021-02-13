Catherine Lair says cannabis grows degrade the beauty of our land (letter-to-the-editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

Dear Editor,

In my opinion the aesthetic beauty of our forest and rivers is made ugly, by pot grows. Squares and rows of forest are gone. Tent structures and water diversion, is distracting from the natural perfection that is Mendocino county. And all over the world most people would consider our redwoods, firs and oaks, our oceans and lakes, a treasure, to be saved and guarded from harm. Fertilizers, grading, and equipment. Pot is just a plant. Hype is for sales and money. Salmon is sacred. Deer are graceful. All of nature, needs water to exist and water sheds preserved, in their natural form and function, to spawn growth and sustain the health of ecosystems. Wildlife and pristine nature, is priceless. Let’s not take it all for granted.

Catherine Lair