Wet weather trail closures may occur in Mendocino National Forest

MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/21 — Now that it’s winter, with wet weather in the forecast, the Mendocino National Forest may implement temporary trail closures during periods of heavy precipitation. Closures will be posted on the forest’s website, Facebook and Twitter pages, and precipitation information can be found here.

Here’s the announcement:

Forest advises public of wet weather trail closures

WILLOWS, Calif. — Jan. 14, 2021 — Mendocino National Forest officials remind visitors that temporary wet weather trail closures may go into effect when two inches of precipitation fall on the Forest within 24 hours. The wet weather off-highway vehicle (OHV) trail closures restrict the use of OHV trails when conditions are too wet to sustain use without causing soil loss, impacting water quality, damaging trail tread, and putting public safety at risk.

These limited duration closures will remain in place until no measurable precipitation is recorded within 48 consecutive hours. By issuing these closures as precipitation events occur, the Forest is able to protect both the trails and resources during and after the storms and to allow for drying time prior to resuming use. The restrictions may be implemented anytime during this winter season through approximately June 2021 and during next winter season from January 2022 through June 2022.

Trail users can check the precipitation data online before traveling to the forest: https://tinyurl.com/vzgrvn4. Look at MNF02 Portable (Howard Mill) rain gauge on the Upper Lake Ranger District and MNF03 Portable (Fouts Springs) on the Grindstone Ranger District. If Howard Mill rain gauge is inoperable, the Konocti location will be used for the Upper Lake Ranger District.

When closures occur, information will be posted on the Forest website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter: @MendocinoNF.