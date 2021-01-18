State Sen. Mike McGuire to host virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 26

MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/21 — COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun in California, but how the roll-out will proceed, and what the upcoming months of the pandemic will require, remains to be seen. State Senator Mike McGuire, who has been holding a series of virtual town halls during the pandemic, will be holding an online event focused on vaccine distribution on Tuesday, January 26.

The event will include McGuire, Dr. Timothy Brewer from the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, and Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director Planning, Preparedness and Prevention from California’s Office of Emergency Services.

Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office including a link to register and submit a question: