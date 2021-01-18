State Sen. Mike McGuire to host virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 26

MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/21 — COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun in California, but how the roll-out will proceed, and what the upcoming months of the pandemic will require, remains to be seen. State Senator Mike McGuire, who has been holding a series of virtual town halls during the pandemic, will be holding an online event focused on vaccine distribution on Tuesday, January 26.
The event will include McGuire, Dr. Timothy Brewer from the University of California Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, and Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director Planning, Preparedness and Prevention from California’s Office of Emergency Services.
Here’s the announcement from McGuire’s office including a link to register and submit a question:
Who: Senator Mike McGuire; Dr. Timothy Brewer, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Geffen School of Medicine; and Lori Nezhura, Deputy Director Planning, Preparedness and Prevention from the State Office of Emergency Services. Ms. Nezhura also serves as the Co-Chair on California’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
What: Senator McGuire’s town hall on Coronavirus Response: Slowing the Spread, Distributing the Vaccine.
When: Tuesday, January 26 at 6:30pm
How to attend:RSVP today by clicking here! After you RSVP, we’ll email the call-in number and custom Zoom link within 24 hours of the event.
Questions about the Town Hall: Email or call us at 707-576-2771.