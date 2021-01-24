Ukiah Unified to hold virtual town halls concerning return to in person instruction; UUSD tendrá reuniones virtuales para informar padres y discutir el regreso a instrucion en persona, en español lunes, 25 de enero

MENDOCINO Co., 1/24/21 — The Ukiah Unified School District will be holding various town hall style virtual meetings to discuss the near return of in-person instruction. Details in the press release below.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Ukiah llevará a cabo varias reuniones virtuales, estilo ayuntamiento, para discutir el regreso a la instrucción en persona. Lee los detalles en el comunicado de prensa a continuación:

Ukiah Unified wants to hear from families and answer questions about our eventual return to in-person instruction, so we will be hosting three Virtual Town Hall Meetings on January 25th, 26th, and 27th. One for Elementary, one for Secondary, and one for all grades in Spanish. Please see the times and topics below. Superintendent Kubin will be available along with principals and district staff to answer questions.

Email your questions before or during a Town Hall to townhallquestions@uusd.net.

SPANISH Virtual Town Hall For All Grades

Monday, January 25, 20215:30 – 6:30 p.m.Watch Live on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ukiahunifiedschooldistrict

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Virtual Town Hall

Tuesday, January 26, 20215:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Watch on UUSD Live YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvrRjxT-CILBVvDMZQ2aw9Q

MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL Virtual Town Hall

Wednesday, January 27, 20215:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Watch on UUSD Live YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvrRjxT-CILBVvDMZQ2aw9Q

UUSD