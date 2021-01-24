Major winter storms forecast to bring rain and snow to North Coast through at least Thursday

MENDOCINO Co., 1/24/21 — A winter storm is anticipated to hit the North Coast today, followed by another storm bringing significant precipitation and mountain snowfall through at least Wednesday. The National Weather Service is anticipating that snow levels may drop to below 2500 feet or as low as 1500 feet in some regions over the next several days, and that significant accumulation of snowfall and several inches of rain can be expected, which may lead to road closures and possible flooding.

The atmospheric river approaching the Pacific coast is expected to bring rain and increased wind is expected to begin Sunday afternoon, and snow may continue overnight on Sunday, when temperatures may drop into the mid-20s in inland northern Mendocino. Rain is currently forecast to resume on Tuesday and continue through at least the end of the week, with the most significant storms moving through the North Coast through Thursday. This could lead to flooding, possible power outages, difficult travel conditions, and result in debris flows, especially in recent burn flow areas.

Winter weather advisories and hazardous weather outlooks have been issued throughout the North Coast, and snowfall is expected to impact travel and road conditions in the Sierras as well. This weather pattern will be a significant change from the unusually dry winter so far seen during the last several months on the North Coast.

Winter weather resources: