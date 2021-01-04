Application deadline extended for California businesses to apply for pandemic grants — application deadline now Jan. 13 (updated 1/4)

UPDATED 1/4/21 — Due to a high volume of website traffic from applicants and additional technical difficulties, the California Office of the Small Business Advocate has decided to extend the deadline to apply for the new COVID-19 relief grant program until January 13.

The grants are available to qualifying California businesses who have faced financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and grants of between $5,000 and $25,000 will be awarded in two different rounds of funding. The grant awards will not be decided on a first come first serve basis, and applicants have until January 13, 2021 to submit their application. More details are included below.

More information about the program is available at the California Relief Grant website, and there are daily webinars being held with more details for interested applicants. Business owners in Mendocino County should apply via this website, and can contact West Center, which is the local Small Business Administration office, with any additional questions.

Here’s more information from West Center: