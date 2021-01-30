National Weather Service issues flood watch for most of North Coast for weekend, early next week

WILLITS, 1/29/21 — The reprieve of sunny, if brisk, weather that Mendocino County saw today is not scheduled to last long as a new storm system drifts in from the Pacific. A new moist system is forecast to roll in Sunday, bringing rain totals in the three to six inch range.
This system is expected to bring some downpours, and could combine with melting snow in the high hills to bring localized floods. As a result the National Weather Service’s office in Eureka has called a flood watch for Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity and Del Norte counties.
The watch, which is a less severe notice than a flood warning, begins Saturday evening and lasts through Monday night.
The Ukiah Police Department sent out a notice of the watching, saying that localized flooding could happen around storm drains, creeks, and other areas (see below).
UPD:
A warm and moist air mass will spread across northwest California Saturday night through Monday night. A long duration of heavy rain will be possible as a result. The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a
* Flood Watch for a portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior.
* From Saturday evening through late Monday night
* Three to five inches of rain is expected Saturday night through Monday night across most coastal and valley locations, with higher amounts from six to nine inches possible across southwest facing mountains and ridges. Heavy rain combined with saturated soil and melting snow across the mountains will contribute toward possible flooding.
* Low lying areas, creeks, streams, culverts, and portions of urban areas may experience flooding due to heavy rainfall.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTHEASTERN MENDOCINO INTERIOR … NORTHERN HUMBOLDT COAST … NORTHWESTERN MENDOCINO INTERIOR … SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT INTERIOR … MENDOCINO COAST … SOUTHERN TRINITY … SOUTHEASTERN MENDOCINO INTERIOR … DEL NORTE INTERIOR … NORTHERN HUMBOLDT INTERIOR … SOUTHWESTERN HUMBOLDT … COASTAL DEL NORTE … SOUTHWESTERN MENDOCINO INTERIOR
Instructions:A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.From UPD via Nixle