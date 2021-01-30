National Weather Service issues flood watch for most of North Coast for weekend, early next week

WILLITS, 1/29/21 — The reprieve of sunny, if brisk, weather that Mendocino County saw today is not scheduled to last long as a new storm system drifts in from the Pacific. A new moist system is forecast to roll in Sunday, bringing rain totals in the three to six inch range.

A weak system will bring light rain & mountain snow to NW CA later on Fri & into Sat. A stronger & impactful system will bring heavy rain & some possible flooding to NW CA on Sun & into early next week. Widespread rainfall totals of 3-6" are expected w/ the stronger system. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/jjNw6vvPaG — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) January 29, 2021

This system is expected to bring some downpours, and could combine with melting snow in the high hills to bring localized floods. As a result the National Weather Service’s office in Eureka has called a flood watch for Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity and Del Norte counties.

The watch, which is a less severe notice than a flood warning, begins Saturday evening and lasts through Monday night.

The Ukiah Police Department sent out a notice of the watching, saying that localized flooding could happen around storm drains, creeks, and other areas (see below).

