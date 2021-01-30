More than 7,000 still without power in 4th day of outage — some may not be reenergized for days

WILLITS, 1/29/21 — At least 7,000 PG&E customers remain without power, more than 72 hours after outages began for some, and many of those will not see complete restoration for several more days, an estimate which is being complicated by another impending storm and flood watch.

Of course, because PG&E only lists the number of customers suffering an outage, the actual number of people is much higher.

Isolated attempts are relief are being offered. In Laytonville the Healthy Start office was offering people a warm place to charge their phones — masks required and available. But The Mendocino Voice is not aware of any coordinated effort by PG&E or county government, to provide charging stations, or heated locations. Such efforts, while common during planned power-outages in fire season, seem to be complicated by the storm, and COVID.

No hard estimate for when the lights will come back on has been offered county-wide, though some individual customers have received notice. However, it appears that PG&E is still in the process of assessing the damage in many parts of the county, as the next storm bears down.

Some water districts, including Laytonville and Brooktrails, have sent notices to users that the lack of electricity to power pumps may mean low or no flow, and are asking people to conserve water.

Here is the latest press release from PG&E on the situation: