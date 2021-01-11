Mendocino Search & Rescue looking for missing man near Covelo

MENDOCINO Co., 1/11/21 — Mendocino County Search and Rescue is searching for Paul Duran, a 58 year old man who has been reported missing in the vicinity of Mina Road in a remote area north of Covelo.
Duran was reported missing on the evening of Sunday, January 10 but may have been already been missing for up to five days, according to a social media post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
Anyone with information about this missing man may contact MCSO at 707-463-4086. Duran’s ATV was located on his property with a flat tire on Sunday evening, according to the announcement, and has not been located although he is believed to be on foot, potentially on his own property. Duran is described as 5’9” and 160 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows of his current whereabouts is urged to contacted the Sheriff's Office by calling 707-463-4086.