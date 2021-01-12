Applications open now for Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op grant program for community organizations

MENDOCINO Co., 1/11/20 — The Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op has been offering grants to local non-profits each year, and the window for this year’s applications is now open. Organizations that “help provide food and housing for community members in need, as well as events, programs, and services targeting health, wellness, and nutrition” are eligible to apply for the grants, and the Co-op plans to award several different groups between $500 and $2000.
Applications are open until January 31, 2021, and more details about how to submit are available below and at ukiahcoop.com.
Press release from Ukiah Natural Foods:
Ukiah, CA, January 7, 2021 – Applications for Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op’s Community Grants & Donations program are now available on the Co-op’s website at ukiahcoop.com.
The Co-op awards grants to area nonprofit organizations that help provide food and housing for community members in need, as well as events, programs, and services targeting health, wellness, and nutrition. The Co-op has reserved $8,450 from 2020 profits and anticipates making several awards ranging from $500 to $2,000.
Applications can be found online at ukiahcoop.com. Submissions must be made via email. Deadline for submission is January 31, 2021.
Ukiah Natural Foods Co-op operates under the International Co-op Principals which include a commitment to work for the sustainable development of local communities. The Co-op has served Ukiah and surrounding areas for 45 years!