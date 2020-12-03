Want to see more pedestrian & bicycle lanes? Tell Caltrans what you think in this survey

MENDOCINO Co., 12/2/20 — CalTrans is developing its “active transportation plan” for its District 1, which covers most of the North Coast, and agency staff want to hear your input about where to locate bicycle and pedestrian improvements near state highways.
So if you’d like to comment on bicycle and pedestrain “improvements” in the state state system, here’s your chance to tell them what you think: the survey is open until December 31, and you can fill it out here.
Here’s the Caltrans announcement:
Caltrans District 1 Announces Active Transportation Plans Survey
EUREKA – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 1 is preparing an active transportation plan to identify locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on or near the State Highway System.
The public can play a critical role in shaping the plan by participating in a map-based survey. The survey allows people to tell Caltrans where they have bicycling and walking concerns along or near the state highway system. Survey responses will provide Caltrans with specific data about the type and location of improvements needed. When combined with the technical analysis and input from agency and organizational partners, Caltrans will be able to evaluate these locations for developing future projects.
Working with local and regional stakeholders, the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans are a critical step on the path toward a robust and reliable bicycle and pedestrian network.
To take the survey, visit https://survey.catplan.org/. The survey closes on December 31, 2020. For more information about the Caltrans Active Transportation Plans, visit catplan.org/district-plans.