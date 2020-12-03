Want to see more pedestrian & bicycle lanes? Tell Caltrans what you think in this survey

MENDOCINO Co., 12/2/20 — CalTrans is developing its “active transportation plan” for its District 1, which covers most of the North Coast, and agency staff want to hear your input about where to locate bicycle and pedestrian improvements near state highways.

So if you’d like to comment on bicycle and pedestrain “improvements” in the state state system, here’s your chance to tell them what you think: the survey is open until December 31, and you can fill it out here.

Here’s the Caltrans announcement: