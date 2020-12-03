Shop local & support our community: new Mendocino Co. business website will showcase holiday wares

MENDOCINO Co., 12/2/20 — It’s been a rough year for many Mendocino County small businesses, which is most of them since the majority of businesses in Mendocino County are considered small or “micro businesses.”

As a locally owned businesss ourselves, we at The Mendo Voice understand the importance of shopping local: even a small purchase can make a big difference, and every dollar spent at a small local business has a multiplier effect as your dollar stays local and circulates through our community.

This year, shopping local and staying safe is especially important, and there’s a new opportunity for local business owners to showcase their goods this holiday season.

West Business Development Center has set up an online holiday marketplace for local business owners “featuring uniquely Mendocino products, experiences, and arts and crafts,” with a business summary, images, and links to an online store. West Center will be promoting the site, and can help you set up online sales as well (details below).

Here’s how to get involved, and where to check out Mendocino County’s unique products while you’re shopping this season: