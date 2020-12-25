Shooting and car chase lead to fatal crash in Caspar

MENDOCINO Co., 12/24/20 — An early morning altercation led to a car chase in which one man was killed, according to Captain Greg Van Patten of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Van Patten, early this morning a shooting occurred in Fort Bragg, in which one man shot at another. Both men were local to the county, though it’s unclear if they were from Fort Bragg, nor are their identifies, ages, or other details being released as yet. After the initial shooting, the man who had been shot at gave chase to the apparent shooter.

They drove seperate cars south, with the shooter fleeing the other man. The chase took them into Caspar where a crash resulted, and it appears that both cars crashed. The shooter died from his injuries at the scene.

It’s unclear exactly how the crash transpired, if it was two out of control cars or one car ramming the other, or something else, and so the California Highway Patrol, which has extensive expertise in figuring out car crashes, has been called in to assist in the investigation.

The man who had been shot at and then chased the shooter, whose name has not been released, sustained some injuries.

The MCOS, with assistance from the CHP, is investigating the crash. The shooting occurred within the jurisidicition of the Fort Bragg Police Department, whoever, no one at that station today, Christmas Eve, was authorized to make a statement or release information. FBPD’s involvement in the investigation is thus unknown. Given that the shooter is deceased, their role may be minimal.

It is also unclear if the man who chased the other was charged. As of this evening, the Mendocino County Jail’s online booking logs show only one man being booked, with completely unrelated charged.

Here is what the MCSO posted to Facebook: