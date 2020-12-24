At least seven people test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Mendocino County Jail

MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/20 — An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the Mendocino County Jail, with at least seven people testing positive, and some of those falling ill.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, which manages the Mendocino County Jail, announced the outbreak this evening.

The outbreak was first identified when a corrections officer who had taken time off work received a positive COVID-19 test December 19. Subsequently two additional staff members and four incarcerated people have tested positive. The Sheriff’s Office, along with Mendocino County Public Health, is currently in the process of testing all staff and jail residents to determine whether there are any additional cases in the facility.

Here’s the full announcement from MCSO: