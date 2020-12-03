Prescribed burn planned for Hopland on Dec. 4 & 5

MENDOCINO Co., 12/2/20 — As part of the agency’s ongoing vegetation management program , Cal Fire is planning a prescribed burn on Hopland Research and Extension Center property on December 4 and 5. The prescribed burn will take place from about 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and smoke and aircraft will be visible in the area.

A prescribed burn planned for the Ukiah area earlier this week was cancelled, and this prescribed burn will only be undertaken if conditions are safe. “If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled,” according the Cal Fire announcement.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire:

Mendocino County, CA- The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), in cooperation with the Hopland Research Extension Center, will be conducting a prescribed burn on Hopland Research Center property, located on University Road in Hopland. The prescribed burn will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 and Saturday December 5, 2020. Burning will begin at approximately 9:00 A.M. and will conclude at approximately 6:00 P.M. each day. Aircraft and smoke will be visible in the Hopland area, East of Highway 101 and North of Highway 175. The prescribed burning, being done during this Vegetation Management Program (VMP) project, will be conducted under specific climatic conditions to ensure control and minimize air quality and other impacts. The primary goal of this prescribed burn is to reintroduce fire as a natural element of the ecosystem. A second goal is to improve wildlife habitat by inducing new shoots from sprouting species to increase forage production, with islands of unburned fuel left within the burned area to provide shelter for small mammals. A third goal is to reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfires in the future. The burn will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. If there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner, such as high winds or local fire activity, the burn will be cancelled. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern. For prescribed burning notifications, residents are encouraged to follow the CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CALFIRE_MEU and on Facebook: