Supervisor John Haschak: letter to constituents, late November

The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

In this time of thanksgiving, I am continually amazed at how volunteers help our communities survive and thrive. Whether it is preparing and serving Thanksgiving dinners, putting up holiday decorations, or helping with the numerous advisory boards, commissions, and Friends groups, I want to express my appreciation for people who get things done. The 3rd District has many wonderful people working each and every day towards making our communities better for us all.

My 3rd District appointee to the Behavioral Health Advisory Board resigned so there is a position open. Please contact me if you are interested in this important role in creating better mental health services in our county. There is also an opening on the Climate Action Advisory Council. Again, contact me if interested.

We passed the Tobacco Retail License Ordinance update. This will ban flavored tobacco products which aligns with the state regulations. Cotton candy, bubblegum and Mandarin Mint tobacco products are the new Joe Camel approach to hooking youth on nicotine. When I say we, I mean it was a fantastic coalition of people who worked long and hard on this issue and I am grateful that they persisted and I could sponsor this health care item.

The BOS created a Public Safety Advisory Board. The overarching goal is the identification of specific problems that affect Mendocino County and also identify solutions to deal with these issues. This will be done by creating greater communication between county law enforcement agencies and other agencies such as mental health and social services, improving communication to and from the public, and increasing transparency in areas of concern. Supervisor Gjerde and I were the ad hoc committee working on this issue. Sheriff Kendall was a co-sponsor of the item that we took to the BOS. He has been a fantastic partner in this process. We also worked with a dedicated group of people from Tribal leaders, LatinX communities, and Black Lives Matter as well as other members of the public.

Wishing you all the best and feel free to contact me at haschakj@mendocinocounty.org or 707-972-4214.

Stay well,

John