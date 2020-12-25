COVID-19 outbreak at Mendocino County jail expands to at least 20 people

MENDOCINO Co., 12/24/20 — An additional thirteen inmates at the Mendocino County jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak was announced by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) yesterday. The first case identified in relation to the jail was on December 19 in a corrections deputy that had taken time off work due to illness. In the last week, two additional corrections staff and a total of 17 inmates have tested positive.

The inmates who have tested positive are being quarantined in separate areas and are monitored by jail medical staff, according to a press release issued this evening by MCSO. Mendocino County Public Health has been assisting with testing of all residents of the jail since the outbreak was identified, and according to the statement, further testing will continue through the weekend. No information was provided as to whether any additional corrections staff have tested positive in the news release.

Here’s the statement from MCSO, and our previous coverage of the outbreak: