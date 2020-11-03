Tim S. Poma backs Mo Mulheren for District 2 supe (letter to editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

Hi, my name is Tim S. Poma, I am an artist in Mendocino county and I wanted to send you guys my endorsement for MO because I know she will do great things for this community and I want people to know.

My name is Tim S. Poma, I am an artist and I approve of this message. To be totally honest it is such a breath of fresh air to see someone like Mo Mulheren running for Supervisor. The world would be a better place if more of our governmental representation were like Mo! We should be so lucky to have this honest and hardworking individual supervising the future of Mendocino County. As a City of Ukiah Council member and former Mayor, I have watched her tackle some large projects all the while raising 2 very lovely girls. Her focus is sharp, her determination is inspiring, and her willingness to get her hands dirty is impressive.

I have personally had the pleasure of working with Mo at a Rail Trail clean up event. When I arrived She was already there setting up the event with her helpful daughters. She brought snacks, waters, garbage bags, and paint so that everyone would be taken care of and have what they needed to complete the Rail Trail clean up. Once the event got going I focused on the community mural that my team and I were working on and she went about beautifying the trail. Later that day, she found time to come back and make sure that I had water and snacks for the crew. I was super appreciative that even though she was busy she still found time to come back and make sure that my group of volunteer artists was taken care of.

Mo really cares about this community. It shows in her constant organizing of events to bring people together to clean up our community or just to come and enjoy the downtown. It takes a village they say and Mo is a great leader to bring this village together. Mo has done amazing things these past 5 years whilst on the city council. Mo is a hands-on type of person when she believes in it she builds it. Mo is no stranger to hard work. Mo is also pro-business and wants to expand the current cannabis ordinance to help the small farmer that has been growing here for years. The best part about Mo is that she makes herself available to get a feel for what the community needs, wants, and desires. She has an open-door policy if you have an issue you can go right to her and have a conversation about the issues you are having. Mo is a strong and dedicated woman a true service orientated individual who loves this community and wants to continue to help it bloom. This is why I am endorsing and voting for Mo Mulheren for Mendo! – Tim S. Poma, Artist and Ukiah Resident.

