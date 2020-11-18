Free Thanksgiving meal and food distribution available for local kids from Ukiah Unified on Wednesday, November 18

MENDOCINO Co., 11/17/20 — As part of the ongoing free food distribution from Ukiah Unified School District, available for all kids 18 years of age and under, a free hot Thanksgiving meal will be available on Wednesday, November 18. The food pick-ups will be available 6:30 a.m. – 6:40 p.m. , and the hot meals will be available from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Ukiah High.

Free food distribution from Fort Bragg Unified will not be happening next week, but the free food will be available this Wednesday from 1 – 3 p.m., details below:

Here’s the info from Ukiah Unified:

UUSD Thanksgiving Meal To-Go • 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Regular Food Distribution • 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

We are excited to offer a hot Thanksgiving meal to-go for every Ukiah Unified student and any child 18 years or younger tomorrow, at Ukiah High School, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Our regular food distribution will also take place at Ukiah High from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We are excited to offer FREE food thanks to a California program. We hope you take advantage of this program so that every student can access healthy, nutritious meals. Food distribution will happen regardless of the weather. The menu items will vary from week to week. Remember to wear a mask and practice physical distancing when receiving food.

Please reach out to your school for support or call 707-472-5003. We hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving, and remember to read with your kids!•••••••••

Comida para el Día de acción de gracias de UUSD • desde las 11:00 a.m. hasta las 6:30 p.m.

Distribución regular de alimentos • desde las 6:30 a.m. hasta las 6:30 p.m.

Miércoles, 18 de noviembre de 2020

Nos complace ofrecer una comida caliente para el Día de Acción de Gracias para todos los estudiantes de Ukiah Unified y todos los niños menores de 19 años, mañana en Ukiah Unified desde las 11:00 a.m. hasta las 6:30 p.m.

Nos complace ofrecer alimentos GRATIS gracias a un programa de California. Esperamos que aprovechen este programa para que todos los estudiantes puedan tener acceso a comidas saludables y nutritivas. La distribución se lleva a cabo, no importa cómo esté el clima Los elementos del menú cambian cada semana. Recuerden que deben usar mascarilla y practicar el distanciamiento físico cuando recojan los alimentos.

Si necesitan ayuda, llamen a su escuela, dejen un mensaje, si no les regresan la llamada, pueden llamar al 707-472-5003. Esperamos que disfruten su Día de acción de gracias y recuerden leer con sus niños.