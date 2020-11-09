COVID closes Mendocino Superior Court thru week

MENDOCINO Co., 11/9/20 — “COVID exposures” have forced the closure of the Mendocino Superior Court both at the courthouse in Ukiah and in Fort Bragg.

Superior Court Judge Ann Moorman, who is head of this local superior court, issued the order yesterday afternoon, and the courts will be closed at least from today, Nov. 9 through Friday Nov. 13.

The Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office, which operates out of the courthouse, will not be shutting-down, but instead will “remain open as much as possible during the week-long court closure.” However, the entrances to the courthouse will be closed and so people needing to do business with the DA should call 707.463.4211 to schedule a time.

There is no word on exactly whom was exposed or in what manner, nor if there are even court workers who are currently ill, just that two unrelated “exposures” occurred.

We’ll be following up for more info.

Here is the press release from the Court:

MENDOCINO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT WILL BE CLOSED THE WEEK OF NOVEMBER 9 THROUGH NOVEMBER 13 DUE TO COVID-RELATED EVENT Presiding Judge Ann C. Moorman has issued an emergency order, closing the Mendocino County Superior Court for the week of November 9 through November 13, 2020 due to COVID-related events at the Court. The courthouses in Ukiah and Fort Bragg will be closed for the entire week. The Court experienced two unrelated COVID exposures during the week of November 2nd. In consultation with the Mendocino Public Health Department and in accordance with guidelines provided by that office, the Court has closed to protect the health and safety of all court visitors, justice partners, and court staff. Any court staff with potential exposure to COVID-positive individuals have been instructed to test and quarantine. The Court will reopen to the public on Monday, November 16, 2020. Matters that were on calendar during the closure week will be rescheduled and parties will receive notice of new appearance dates. The Court requests all parties who are represented by counsel to contact their attorneys for further information. Mendocino Superior Court

Here is the release from the District Attorney’s office: