Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn south of Yorkville this week

MENDOCINO Co., 11/11/20 — Cooler temperatures have arrived, and in order to reduce vegetation and prepare for upcoming fire seasons, Cal Fire is beginning a series of prescribed burns south of Yorkville this week.

The prescribed burns will take place from November 11 through the 13th, and cover approximately 600 acres, so smoke may be visible in the area south of Yorkville. Cal Fire will be monitoring weather conditions and will make adjustments to or cancel the prescribed burning or cancel “if there are any indications that the burn cannot be conducted in a safe manner,” according to the agency’s press release.

Here’s the announcement and details from Cal Fire: